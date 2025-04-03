SLBC tunnel rescue ops to be wrapped up in 2 weeks

Hyderabad: Rescue operations at the SLBC tunnel will be completed in two weeks as the teams intensified the operations for the removal of debris and also dismantling the tunnel boring machine stuck inside the tunnel.

Reviewing the rescue operations with officials at the site, State Revenue Minister P Srinivasa Reddy said that the removal of debris will be completed in another 10 to 15 days. Two bodies were recovered and the efforts were on to find out another six bodies in the tunnel.

Stating that Krishna River water will be supplied to Nalgonda and Khammam districts for irrigation needs in next 30 months, the Minister said that the relief work in the tunnel was progressing rapidly.

The area where the accident took place is blocked by 250 metres of rocks and clay.

For the past 40 days, 700-800 experts from various institutions have been working day and night under the supervision of the authorities. Currently, 550-560 people are continuing the relief operations with state-of-the-art equipment, he said adding that the removal of mud has become difficult and dangerous. However, the SLBC tunnel accident took place on February 22. Eight workers were trapped in this accident. The collapsed rocks and TBM parts in the tunnel are being welded and removed, and the accumulated soil, rock piles, silt and spring water are being removed from time to time. Since the accident occurred 14 kilometres from the inlet side of the tunnel, rescue operations are being complicated due to poor air and light, the minister said.