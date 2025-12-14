Fire at bar exposes lack of safety system

Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out on the top floor of a three-storey building in Satya Vihar area of Bhubaneswar on Friday, where a bar-restaurant was operating. However, no casualties were reported. The bar-restaurant was found to have neither fire safety system nor valid fire safety certificate.

Deputy Fire Officer Narayan Das said the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. The blaze spread quickly due to the absence of mandatory fire safety measures. Fire personnel rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the alert. Multiple teams were deployed, including units from nearby stations.

Das said firefighters had to break into the building as smoke and flames had engulfed the top floor where the bar and restaurant were located. The fire was brought under control after nearly an hour-long operation. “There were no casualties in the incident. The business establishment did not have essential fire safety installations or a fire certificate. Necessary notices will be issued to the owners,” Das said.

He said strict action would be taken against establishments operating without proper fire safety compliance. The building also lacked adequate evacuation provisions and fire-fighting equipment, which could have worsened the situation if customers had been present in large numbers. An investigation is underway to assess the extent of damage and determine the exact cause of the fire, he said.

Authorities are likely to recommend immediate corrective measures for all commercial establishments operating in the area. Meanwhile, the Excise department officials confirmed that no bar licence had been issued in favour of the restaurant located at Satya Vihar in Palasuni area.

This devastating fire incident in the bar at Bhubaneswar recalls the tragedy at Birch by Romeo Lane, a well-known nightlife venue in North Goa, where a massive blaze broke out on the night of December 6. The inferno claimed as many as 25 lives on that unfortunate night in Goa.