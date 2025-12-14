Naveen declines salary hike

Bhubaneswar: The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, on Saturday announced that he will forgo the recently hiked salary and allowances and urged the State government to utilise the amount for the welfare of the poor people. Patnaik, as LoP, was entitled to receive a monthly salary and allowance of Rs 3.62 lakh after the House passed a Bill enhancing the salary and allowance of Chief Minister, Speaker, Leader of Opposition, ministers, and MLAs on December 9.

Patnaik, in a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, said, “I would like to forgo the salary and allowances hiked for Leader of Opposition, which the Odisha Legislative Assembly has recently passed. I would like to request you to utilise the same for the welfare of poor people of our State.”

Patnaik, a five-time former chief minister of Odisha, said that he has been blessed by love, affection and support of the people of Odisha for more than 25 years. “I am highly indebted to the people of Odisha and their love towards me and my late father Biju Patnaik,” he said.

Patnaik further said: “You (CM) may kindly be aware that in 2015 our family decided to donate its ancestral property ‘Anand Bhawan’ in Cuttack to be put for use by the people of Odisha. In the same spirit, I would like to forgo the salary and allowances hiked for the Leader of Opposition, which the Odisha Legislative Assembly has recently passed.”

Sources said that Patnaik’s late father, Biju Patnaik, when he was the chief minister of Odisha for the second time from 1990 to 1995, used to take Re 1 as salary and allowance from the State Assembly.

According to provisions of the Bill passed in the Assembly on December 9, the Chief Minister will receive a package of Rs 3.74 lakh per month, while the Speaker and deputy chief ministers will get Rs 3.68 lakh, Cabinet ministers and the government chief whip will get Rs 3.62 lakh. The MLAs will now get Rs 3.45 lakh per month. Earlier, MLAs used to get Rs 1.11 lakh per month. Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Ekamra-Bhubaneswar, Babu Singh, has also announced that he would donate the enhanced salary and allowance to a poor man in his constituency.