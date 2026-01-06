SmartGreen aquaculture brings premium trout farming to Telangana

Hyderabad: The city based startup- SmartGreen Aquaculture (SGA) has opened India’s first inland state-of-the-art premium trout farming facility in Kandukur mandal, Ranga Reddy district on Monday.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj, said that Smart Green Aquaculture is a shining example of the innovation driving our nation’s startup ecosystem. To see them harness advanced technology to farm cold-water fish in a climate like Hyderabad’s is a remarkable achievement.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy highlighted “Innovative projects like SGA reflect the promising future of Indian aquaculture, for specialised fish species in warmer inland regions. This startup has shown the way, how innovation, combined with precision engineering, sustainability belief, and passionate entrepreneurship, can create high-value opportunities within the specialised aquaculture sector.”