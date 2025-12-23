Smoother rides ahead as NMDC road gets bitumen overlay

Hyderabad: Road development works are gaining momentum on NMDC Road in Vijayanagar Colony, Mehdipatnam, as civic authorities continue efforts to improve road infrastructure and commuting conditions in the area.

The work, which commenced on December 15, involves the laying of a BT (Bitumen) road to enhance surface quality and ensure safer and smoother movement for residents and daily commuters.

According to officials, the project is being executed in stretches to minimise inconvenience and allow systematic completion. One stretch of the road has already been completed, while work on another stretch is currently under progress. The phased execution is aimed at maintaining accessibility while upgrading the roadway. As part of the project, BT overlay work has been successfully completed in the lane beside Madhura Sweets in Vijayanagar Colony.

This section has seen a visible improvement in road surface quality, addressing earlier issues related to uneven surfaces following utility works. The bitumen overlay is expected to increase the durability of the road and provide a smoother riding experience. Palakoori Rakesh, assistant executive engineer, GHMC, stated that the BT road works are being carried out with a focus on long-term usability and safety.

He said the overlay work near Madhura Sweets was taken up specifically to improve road conditions and ensure safer movement for both residents and commuters using the lane regularly.

NMDC Road is an important internal road within Vijayanagar Colony, connecting residential lanes to key commercial and transit points in Mehdipatnam. The completion of underground works earlier paved the way for surface restoration, and the current road-laying activity is part of the final phase of infrastructure development on this stretch.

At present, construction activity is ongoing, with teams engaged in preparing the remaining stretch for bitumen laying. Machinery and manpower have been deployed to ensure timely progress, and officials have indicated that the remaining work will be completed in a phased manner. Once the entire stretch is completed, the BT road is expected to significantly improve connectivity within Vijayanagar Colony and enhance overall travel comfort. The ongoing works reflect the civic body’s focus on restoring roads promptly after infrastructure projects and strengthening local road networks across the city.