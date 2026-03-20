Snake spotted at Telangana assembly, sparks panic

A sudden commotion broke out within the State Assembly premises on Thursday after a snake was spotted near the media point inside the high-security complex. Staff members and media personnel present at the scene were left alarmed, with several fleeing in fear as the reptile slithered close by. The incident triggered brief chaos in the area before security personnel were alerted and rushed to the spot.

In a display of remarkable presence of mind, a traffic constable on duty acted swiftly and courageously. Without hesitation, he managed to capture the snake safely, preventing any harm or further panic. The reptile was later released into a secluded location outside the Assembly premises.

Assembly staff and officials expressed relief following the incident, while many commended the constable for his quick thinking and bravery.