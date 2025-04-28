Sneha Society’s pearl celebrations in July

Nizamabad: The 33rd annual general meeting of the Sneha Society for ‘Rural Reconstruction’ was organised in Maruti Nagar here on Sunday in which Dr Mahipal, president of the Society, participated and addressed the event as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Sneha Society has been serving the disabled in Nizamabad and surrounding districts for 33 years and plays the role of a mother to the disabled. He said that the students are showing excellence in various fields, especially in computer training, games competitions, and science fairs.

“Pearl Celebrations will be organised in July as the Society completes 30 years of service for the disabled,” he said.

Dr Sabita Rani, Vice President of Sneha Society, who was the guest of honour for the programme, said that a social perspective is very important to establish an organisation and provide services.

She said that she would donate one lakh rupees to Sneha Society as her contribution and asked Society Secretary Siddaiah to provide wheelchairs and hearing aids to the disabled with that money.

Earlier, Siddaiah presented the annual report to the general Assembly in which she explained the programmes undertaken by the Society in 2024-25 and the staff required for the management of those programmes, the funds received by the organization, and the achievements achieved. Later, a souvenir committee was formed for the Pearl celebrations.