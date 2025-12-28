TET exam centres allotted at distant locations

Hyderabad: Candidatesappearing for the upcoming Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled from January 3 to 20 are facing severe inconvenience due to the allotment of examination centers at distant locations.

The TSUTF said on Saturday that many candidates have been assigned centers 200 to 300 kilometers away from their hometowns.

For instance, examinees from Nirmal have been allotted centers in Khammam, while those from Bhadradri Kothagudem must travel to Hyderabad, and some Hyderabad candidates have centers in Khammam. The basis for such allotments remains unclear, leaving aspirants frustrated.

The situation is particularly challenging this year as, following a Supreme Court directive, senior teachers in service must clear TET within two years. Consequently, a large number of teachers have applied for the exam, adding to the logistical strain.

Highlighting the issue, the Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TSUTF) has urged the government to grant on-duty leave for teachers appearing for TET. Citing Rule 9(6), Sub-Clause B(3) of state service regulations, TSUTF leaders, President, Chava Ravi and General Secretary E Venkat stated that employees attending departmental exams are entitled to consider exam and travel time as on-duty.