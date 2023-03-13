Soaring gas prices: Rural population switching back to firewood 

Bhongir: As prices of gas continue to rise frequently, many common people have been resorting to firewood cooking, as there is no change in their earnings. In the past, people used to cook on kerosene and electricity stoves, but with modern times, gas stoves have become the norm. However, with the current price of gas reaching Rs 1,150 and customers paying up to Rs 1,200 at home, it has become unaffordable for some.

Additionally, for big families, the gas cylinders do not even last for a month, leading them to give up gas cooking and switching back to using firewood for their daily cooking needs. The rising prices of essentials have made it difficult for common people to keep up with the changing times.