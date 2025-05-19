Live
Solar pumpset scheme launch today; to light up lives of tribals
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will formally launch a flagship scheme of “Indira Soura Giri Vikasam” in Macharam village of Amrabad mandal in Nagarkurnool district on Monday.
The State government announced the new scheme with an outlay of Rs 12,600 crore to provide 100 per cent subsidy of Rs six lakh per unit to the beneficiaries who will get the solar pumpset facility for irrigation needs.
State Energy Minister and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka said that the new scheme was envisaged to provide solar-powered irrigation to six lakh acres in the next five years. Around 2.1 lakh tribal farmers holding RoFR titles, issued under the Recognition of Forest Rights Act (RoFR), 2006 will benefit under the scheme.
“As part of its efforts to uplift the economic and living standards of tribal farmers who were granted land rights under the Forest Rights Act enacted by the UPA government in 2006, the Telangana government has decided to launch this new flagship initiative,” Bhatti said. During the launch of the scheme, the CM will distribute pump sets to the tribal farmers. He will also address a public meeting after visiting Seetaramanjaneya Swamy temple. Later, CM Revanth Reddy will visit his hometown of Kondareddypalle and offer special puja at Anjaneya Swamy temple. As per the itinerary, the CM will return to Hyderabad from his home town in the evening.