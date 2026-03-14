Son attends SSC Exam despite father's death in Medak

A heartbreaking incident has deeply touched the local community. On Saturday night, on the outskirts of Usirilakapalli village in Shivampet Mandal in Medak, Kammari Nagaraju (45) was killed in a road accident. The victim, from Pambanda village, died instantly after the crash.

Despite his profound grief, Nagaraju’s son, Kammari Dhanush, bravely appeared for his Class 10 examination the following day. The young boy, tears in his eyes, explained that his father had worked tirelessly to support his education. He said he chose to sit for the exam to honour his father's hard work, despite the overwhelming sadness.

Nagaraju’s final rites are scheduled for today. The incident has moved many in the community, highlighting the emotional strength of the boy in the face of tragedy.