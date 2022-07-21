Sonia's appearance at ED, Cong to take out rally today

Hyderabad: Congress leader and party senior vice-president Mallu Ravi on Wednesday alleged that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was conspiring to put Gandhi and Nehru families to difficulties.

Talking to media persons here, Mallu Ravi said the Modi government, with vengeance against the Gandhi and Nehru families, revived the old cases struck down by ED, and is causing mental torture to them. He said the Gandhi and Nehru families are known for sacrifice and served the country without aspiring for money and posts.

Mallu said that the Modi government, in the name of ED inquiry, has been harassing those families, who sacrificed their lives and served the country selflessly. He also asserted that none could harm the Congress party and Gandhi family with cheap and arm-twisting practices.

Reminding that Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi, who had realised the aspirations of Telangana people for a separate State, had granted it respecting their sentiment, Mallu Ravi said and called upon the people of Telangana to stand by Sonia Gandhi under the present circumstances apolitically. He asked all the people in the country to rise to the occasion and condemn the vindictive action being taken by the BJP government against the Gandhi family members.

Mallu Ravi said that in the wake of the ED summons to Sonia Gandhi, the Congress party will take out a rally from the Indira Gandhi statue on the Necklace Road to the ED office where they will stage a dharna. TPCC president Revanth Reddy and all important party leaders will be participating in the dharna.