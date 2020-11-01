Sonu Sood extends helping hand to 12-year-old 

Moinabad: Film actor Sonu Sood in a yet another heartwarming incident showed humanity by coming forward to help a 12-year old girl named Tejasri of Moinabad who was suffering with heart problems from the time she was an infant.



The actor has been shooting for his upcoming movie at JPL convention hall in Moinabad where the girl 's parents met him and informed the actor about their problems. They said that their daughter had been suffering from heart disease since birth and had been on medicines to treat it ever since she was born. They further informed him that they had been spending Rs 20,000 to purchase medicines for their daughter and now they are at a stage where they cannot afford the medicines. Sonu Sood on knowing about the 12-year-old's condition, lent a helping hand and assured the girl's parents that he would be bearing the expenses of her medicines and also promised to bear the expenses of the heart transplant operation too, if the girl has to undergo one.

Tejasri's parents were overwhelmed by Sonu Sood's generosity. Sood, who is currently helping scores of countrymen coming from the underprivileged section began his journey in of working towards the welfare of people by arranging safe travel for migrants, who were stuck in various parts of the country to reach their native places during lockdown. He later launched a job portal for migrant labourers by collaborating with several employment providers. He has also been reaching out to the people who are suffering with health problems and bearing the expenses for their medications and operations.