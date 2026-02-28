Soundar Rajan of Chilkur Balaji temple passes away

Former head priest of the famous Chikur Balaji temple Soundar Rajan (90) passed away on Friday. He had been suffering from illness for the past few months and breathed his last at his residence in Chilkur.

The news was confirmed by his son Rangarajan, who is the current head priest of the temple. Devotees and well-wishers expressed deep sorrow over his demise, remembering his dedicated service and long association with the temple. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the Chilkur Balaji Temple. The Governor remembered that Sounder Rajan dedicated his life to spiritual service, upholding social values and the principle of equality before the Divine.

His passing away has left a deep void in the Hindu spiritual community. He prayed for peace to the departed soul and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Soundar Rajan. The Chief Minister said Soundar Rajan had earned a distinguished reputation as a professor and Registrar at Osmania University, apart from his spiritual service.

He noted that Soundar Rajan played a key role in spreading spiritual awareness and bringing special recognition to the Chilkur Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. Revanth Reddy prayed for peace to the departed soul and for strength and courage to the bereaved family during this difficult time. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences and profound sympathies to the family members and well-wishers of Soundar Rajan. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP President N-. Ramchander Rao, both described his demise as an irreparable loss to the spiritual and cultural world.