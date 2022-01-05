South Central Railway to run Sankranti Special Trains between various destinations

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run Sankranti special trains between various destinations.

Train no 07460 will depart from Tirupati at 9:15 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 8:30 am on the next day. The train will ply on January 10. Train no 82720 will depart from Secunderabad at 7:20 pm and arrive Tirupati at 7:50 am on the next day. The date of journey is January 11.

Train no 07461 will depart from Tirupati at 3:20 pm and arrive at Kacheguda at 4:00 pm on the next day. The train will ply on January 12. Train no 07642 will depart from Kacheguda at 3:45 pm and arrive Tirupati at 3:45 am on the next day. The date of the journey is January 13.

These special trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, sleeper class and second seating coaches.