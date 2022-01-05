South Central Railway to run Sankranti Special Trains between various destinations
In order to clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run Sankranti special trains between various destinations.
Train no 07460 will depart from Tirupati at 9:15 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 8:30 am on the next day. The train will ply on January 10. Train no 82720 will depart from Secunderabad at 7:20 pm and arrive Tirupati at 7:50 am on the next day. The date of journey is January 11.
Train no 07461 will depart from Tirupati at 3:20 pm and arrive at Kacheguda at 4:00 pm on the next day. The train will ply on January 12. Train no 07642 will depart from Kacheguda at 3:45 pm and arrive Tirupati at 3:45 am on the next day. The date of the journey is January 13.
These special trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, sleeper class and second seating coaches.