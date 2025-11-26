SP Dr. Sangram Singh Patil Orders Tight Security, District Police Step Up Checks

Nagarkurnool: With the enforcement of the Election Code of Conduct, police across Nagarkurnool district have intensified vehicle checks. Acting on the instructions of District SP Dr. Sangram Singh G Patil, all police stations in their respective jurisdictions have strengthened surveillance at check-posts.

The SP directed officers to thoroughly inspect every type of vehicle, ensuring that no suspicious items such as unaccounted cash, liquor, valuables, or materials meant for electoral misuse are transported illegally.

He also emphasized that no untoward incidents should occur during the election period, and instructed officials to maintain strict vigilance. Additional police teams have been deployed where necessary to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the election process.

Police across the district are currently operating round-the-clock, continuing intensive vehicle inspections and monitoring movements closely.