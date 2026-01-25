Democracy thrives on responsible voting: Telangana Guv

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Sunday called upon citizens to actively and responsibly exercise their right to vote, asserting that democratic institutions remain strong only when voters participate with awareness and integrity.

Addressing the state-level celebrations of the 16th National Voters’ Day, the Governor said the theme “My India, My Vote” reflected the foundational principle that citizens are at the heart of Indian democracy.

National Voters’ Day is observed every year on January 25 to commemorate the establishment of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Referring to Article 324 of the Constitution, the Governor said the independence and impartiality of the ECI were central to ensuring free and fair elections in a diverse and populous nation.

Quoting B.R. Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, he emphasised that political democracy could endure only when supported by social democracy and ethical participation by voters.

Governor Varma appreciated Telangana’s election administration for promoting inclusiveness and transparency through initiatives such as assured minimum facilities at polling stations, home voting for eligible voters and the use of modern technology.

He also lauded officials for the peaceful and efficient conduct of the Jubilee Hills Assembly bye-election, noting the coordinated use of drone surveillance and police deployment to maintain law and order on polling day.

Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, C. Sudharsan Reddy, briefed the gathering on voter enrolment and electoral preparedness in the State. He said Telangana has 3.39 crore electors across 119 Assembly constituencies in 33 districts, supported by 35,895 polling stations.

The electorate includes 1.68 crore male, 1.70 crore female and 2,890 transgender voters, with a net increase of about 3.93 lakh electors since National Voters’ Day 2025.

Reddy said enrolment of young voters and senior citizens had recorded steady growth and reiterated that electoral roll revisions were intended to remove duplicate and ineligible entries, not genuine voters.

He highlighted voter-centric reforms introduced by the ECI, including enhanced remuneration for Booth Level Officers, four qualifying dates each year for enrolment and digital services through ECINET, enabling online voter registration and updation.

State Election Commissioner I. Rani Kumudini, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vasam Venkateshwar Reddy, GHMC Commissioner and District Election Officer, Hyderabad, R.V. Karnan, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Harisingh, and other senior election officials attend the event.