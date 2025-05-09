SP Gaikwad’s Special Focus on Road Safety: 40 Vehicles Seized

Live
Nagar kurnool: SP Gaikwad’s Special Focus on Road Safety: 40 Vehicles SeizedAs part of road safety enforcement in Nagarkurnool district, special vehicle inspections were conducted in Kalwakurthy constituency following the orders of District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath. The checks were held at Kotra Junction in Veldanda mandal under the supervision of Kalwakurthy DSP Venkateshwarlu and CI Vishnuvardhan Reddy.
Sub-inspectors and staff from Veldanda, Kalwakurthy, Charakonda, Vangoor, and Urukonda police stations participated in the operation. During the inspections, two people were caught driving under the influence of alcohol, eight were found without valid licenses, 17 vehicles had no insurance, and 13 had no number plates. In total, 40 vehicles (27 bikes, 11 cars, and 2 other vehicles) were seized, according to a statement from the SP’s office.
Cases were registered against the vehicle owners, and they were presented before the Kalwakurthy Magistrate. On this occasion, SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath addressed the public through the media, warning that strict action would be taken against those who drive without proper documentation or number plates, or under the influence of alcohol.
He urged the public to strictly follow road safety rules to protect their lives as well as the lives of others. The SP also mentioned that such special inspections will continue in the district regularly.