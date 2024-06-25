SP T Srinivasa Rao Reviews on pending cases.

Gadwal : In a review meeting held at the District Police Office, The District SP Thota Srinivasa Rao, IPS, discussed actions and pending cases with district police officers. He emphasized the importance of focusing on cases involving missing women and ensuring every case has a plan of action. He also stressed the need for rapid completion of cybercrime investigations. For pending minor cases, he urged swift investigation and filing of chargesheets. CIs and SIs were specifically questioned about the details of the pending cases.





In the meeting, District SP Thota Srinivasa Rao, IPS, emphasized that cases under investigation should be examined from all angles to ensure thorough resolution. He advised that theft cases be handled according to a plan of action and standard operating procedures (SOP).SI s were instructed to ensure respectful interaction with complainants at the police station. He also stressed the importance of organizing awareness programs in villages to educate the youth about the consequences of cyber crimes and drug use. SIs were directed to visit five villages a week within their police station limits to assess the conditions. Authorities in sensitive villages were also urged to remain vigilant and proactive.



District SP Sri Thota Srinivasa Rao, IPS, directed officials to visit sensitive villages once a week to maintain vigilance. He emphasized increasing visible policing through Blue Colds patrol cars and ensuring personnel respond to dial 100 calls within 5 to 10 minutes to address issues promptly. As part of community policing, he suggested conducting awareness programs to inform the public about the importance of installing CC cameras in large numbers. SIs were instructed to monitor CC cameras daily and promptly repair any malfunctioning units. Additionally, he emphasized the immediate handling of property cases, including those related to soil and sand smuggling.

District SP directed the officials to seize vehicles involved in the illegal transport of sand. He stressed the importance of responding immediately to complaints received at police stations and ensuring no complaints are left pending.

The meeting was attended by additional SP of the district Mr. K. Guna Shekhar, D. SP Satyanarayana , Gadwal C.I. Beam Kumar , Alampur Ravi Babu , Shantinagar C.I. Ratnam , CCS Inspector Venkateswara Reddy, SIs of all police stations in the district, IT Cell Incharge SI Srikanth, DC RB SI Rajitha, and other staff members.

