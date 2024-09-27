SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Launches Awareness Song to Combat Drug Abuse Among Youth

Nagar kurnool: In an effort to prevent the youth from falling prey to drug addiction, Nagar Kurnool district SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath has undertaken special measures to raise awareness. As part of these initiatives, SP Gaikwad collaborated with local singer Misala Ramu to create songs aimed at educating the public about the harmful effects of drugs.

On Friday, SP Gaikwad launched a song titled "Don't Fall Into the Trap of Drugs, My Friend" in a ceremony at the district SP office. The song is intended to serve as a tool to spread awareness and prevent drug abuse. During the launch, SP Gaikwad emphasized the growing threat of drugs in society and how it is ruining the lives of many young people. He urged the community to come together to eliminate drugs from society.

Following the launch, SP Gaikwad praised the artists who contributed to the song and appreciated their efforts in supporting this important cause. Several police officials were present at the event.