Speaker advises BRS to challenge defection ruling in higher court

Hyderabad: Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Tuesday suggested that BRS members should challenge his decision regarding defection petitions against their party MLAs in a higher court if they felt aggrieved. The defection issue surfaced during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address when BRS member KT R was speaking about alleged attacks on party workers during recent elections. The Speaker intervened, advising KT R against using newspaper clippings for discussions in the House and urged him to move past mud-sliding tactics to utilise the given opportunity effectively.

Responding to the Speaker, KT R noted that while the party respects the Chair, a BRS MLA had contested on another party’s ticket. The Speaker countered by comparing his role to a judge, stating that if a judgment is unsatisfactory, the aggrieved party should approach a different court. He criticised the BRS for levelling allegations without thoroughly reading his judgment and appealed for a decrease in such questioning. He clarified that he had refrained from addressing the media despite the comments made against his decision.

The BRS leader maintained his individual respect for the Speaker, acknowledging their friendship, but asserted his right to question the decision as a member. He argued that in a democracy, questioning is a fundamental responsibility. KT R concluded by affirming that the BRS would definitely challenge the ruling in the High Court. This exchange highlights the growing tension over legislative defections and the procedural boundaries within the Assembly as both sides defend their respective constitutional and democratic mandates.