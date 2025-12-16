Special CS pushes for fast-track completion of TIMS Alwal Hospital

Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj on Monday directed officials to accelerate construction works at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) Hospital at Alwal and ensure completion within the stipulated timeline set by the state government.

The directions were issued during a field inspection conducted as per the instructions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. Reviewing the progress with R&B engineers and representatives of the executing agency, Vikas Raj emphasised strict adherence to timelines without compromising quality.

Stating that TIMS hospitals are a priority project of the state government, the Special Chief Secretary said the Alwal facility is being developed over 12,14,060 square feet at an estimated cost of Rs 1,196 crore.

He noted that the Chief Minister and the R&B Minister are closely monitoring the progress of works on a regular basis.

According to officials, structural works have been completed, while nearly 95 per cent of brickwork and plastering are finished.

Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) works have reached 60 per cent, and flooring and painting works are about 50 per cent complete.

Overall, the project has achieved around 70 per cent physical progress.

Vikas Raj instructed officials and the contractor to complete all remaining works by the end of March 2026 and make the hospital ready for inauguration. He also directed the R&B department to work in close coordination with health department officials to ensure timely installation of medical infrastructure and seamless operational readiness. Regular field inspections would continue, he said, urging all stakeholders to work in an alert and coordinated manner.