  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Special prayers offered for India’s victory

Special prayers offered for India’s victory
x
Highlights

Yadagirigutta: Special prayers were held at the Yadagiri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Friday, seeking victory for India in the ongoing war...

Yadagirigutta: Special prayers were held at the Yadagiri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Friday, seeking victory for India in the ongoing war with Pakistan. The special rituals were conducted under the supervision oaf Executive Officer Venkatarao, with participation from temple priests and officials.

Before commencing the annual celebrations of Sri Swamy’s Jayanti Utsav, special prayers were performed in solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces participating in Operation Sindoor. Additionally, at the hilltop sub-temple of Sri ParvataVardhiniSamethaRamalingeshwara Swamy, priests conducted a ChandiHavan (sacred fire ritual).

Priests stated that the prayers were aimed at invoking the divine blessings of Sri Narasimha Swamy and Lord Shiva, seeking strength and success for India in the conflict.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick