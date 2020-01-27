Special programmes mark Republic Day celebrations in erstwhile Nalgonda

Nalgonda/Suryapet/Bhongir: The 71st Republic Day celebrations were held with patriotic fervor and active participation of people in erstwhile Nalgonda district on Sunday.

On the day, the national flags were hoisted at all educational institutions, government offices, offices of political parties and courts. The people remembered the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the greatness of world's biggest democracy.

In-charge District Collector V Chandrashekar hoisted the national flag during the Republic Day celebrations held at Parade Grounds in Nalgonda. Similarly, Collectors Amoy Kumar and Anitha Ramachandran unfurled the tricolour in Suryapet and Bhongir districts respectively and received the Guard of Honour.

Addressing the gatherings, the Collectors explained the developments and achievements of the district under various government schemes and present the status of the government flagship schemes under various departments including Agriculture, Marketing, Fisheries, Revenue, Irrigation, Health, Education, rural and urban development with facts and figures and also lauded the services of police department in maintaining law and order through friendly policing.

As part of celebrations, assets under various government schemes were distributed to beneficiaries, appreciation certificates were given to best employees of various government departments based on their performance.

Tabluex of various government departments explaining their schemes and achievements and cultural programmes of school children drew the attention of the audience during the Republic Day celebrations held in Nalgonda, Suraypet and Yadadri-Bhongir districts.