Special ritual marks prayers for rain

Gadwal: Farmersfrom Jallapuram village in Manavapad mandal performed a unique ritual to appease Varuna, the Rain God, seeking relief from the prolonged dry spell affecting the region. The residents hope their prayers will not only bring rain to their village but also bless the entire state of Telangana with prosperity.

As part of this traditional event, a grand procession involving 101 bullocks was carried out to the banks of the Krishna River. Each bullock was decorated, forming a massive and visually striking procession that drew the attention of neighbouring villages. From the Krishna River, the villagers collected 101 pots of holy water, treating it as a sacred offering to the deities in their village temples.

Amidst devotional songs, the villagers chanted prayers and sang verses imploring the God to bless them with life-giving rain. Their songs carried emotional pleas such as, “O Rain God, please forgive us and shower your mercy. Our crops have dried up, and we are all looking toward the sky in hope.”

Upon returning to the village, the collected river water was used to perform ritual ablutions (abhishekams) to the idols in all the local temples.

Local farmers, many of whom are facing crop failures due to lack of rainfall, participated in large numbers. The elderly shared that such customs were observed even by their forefathers during times of agrarian crisis, often followed by good rainfall.