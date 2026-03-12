Special TGRPDCL DISCOM established for farmers

The Telangana government has taken a significant step in the power sector with the formation of a third power distribution company. In a historic move, the government has issued orders establishing the Telangana Rythu Power Distribution Company Limited (TGRPDCL) to ensure more efficient management of electricity supply to the agricultural sector.

Currently, two DISCOMs are functioning in the state --the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) and the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL)-- the newly created TGRPDCL has now been established as the third DISCOM in the state on Wednesday. The government has designated the registered office of TGRPDCL in the B Block of the TGSPDCL Corporate Office premises.

The new company will have jurisdiction over all agricultural electricity connections in the state, lift irrigation schemes, CPWS/Mission Bhagiratha water supply systems, connections under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), and municipal water supply connections under the LT VI-B category.

The TGRPDCL CMD Musharraf Faruqui said that the Discom will undertake key responsibilities such as expansion of power supply to agriculture, CPWS/Mission Bhagiratha, HMWSSB, Lift Irrigation Schemes and municipal water connections through special DTRs (LT VI-B); procurement of power as per the allocated Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) share; on boarding of new agricultural power connections; operation and maintenance of assets under TGRPDCL, including DTRs and LT lines; accounting of power consumption for Lift Irrigation, CPWS and HMWSSB through DTR metering and consumer metering; and ensuring regulatory filings and compliance with applicable norms.

The government has also issued orders appointing V Tirupati Reddy, P Krishna Reddy, V Mohan Rao and Dr N Narasimhulu, who are currently serving as Directors in the Southern and Northern Telangana DISCOMs, as members of the Board of Directors of the new company. The government has further directed that the required officers and staff for TGRPDCL may be arranged through deputation, direct recruitment, or outsourcing mechanisms.