‘SPEED’ unbound

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has come up with a special strategy called 'SPEED' (Smart Proactive Efficient and Effective Delivery) to complete his ‘19 dream projects’ expeditiously.

The 19 projects which he wants to take up in mission mode include Musi Riverfront Development, GHMC revamp and the expansion of Metro Rail. The Chief Minister will pay special focus on the works which were being taken up under SPEED and review the progress every month with the top officials of the departments concerned.

A senior official said the CM has set a deadline for the completion of each project which is being taken up on a mission mode. The State Planning department has been entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring the progress of these works. The department will create a special online portal to keep track of the progress and update the data on how much work has been done on day-to-day basis.

The 19 projects which will be covered under the SPEED programme are - Musi Riverfront Project, development of Satellite Towns, Metro Rail expansion, Reorganization of GHMC, Regional Ring Road, Elevated Corridors in Hyderabad City, New Airports, construction of Telangana Bhavan in Delhi, implementation of Mahila Shakti Scheme, construction of District Federation Buildings, Residential School complexes, Institutional Development of Amma Adarsh School Committees, Advanced Technology Centers in ITIs, new Osmania Hospital, 15 new nursing and 28 paramedical colleges, promotion of Health Tourism, Ecotourism projects, development of Temple Circuits Tourism and implementation of Anti-Drugs Strategy in the state.

Officials said the Chief Minister will convene a meeting with the officials once in a month and review the progress of the works and challenges being faced in the completion of the task and will take decision to overcome all the hurdles and barriers between various sectors in creating quality infrastructure for the economic growth of the state.