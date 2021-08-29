Speed up D8 canal works, says Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Wanaparthy: The Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Sunday held review meeting on irrigation projects including D8 canal which comes under Kalwakurthy lift irrigation scheme (KLIS) with officials at his residence in Wanaparthy.

During the meeting the minister ordered the officials to complete the pending works of the D8 canal at the earliest.

He stated that the canal which is meant to supply water for irrigation is being neglected and only 1,300 cusecs of water is being stored against its capacity of 2,700 cusecs. Niranjan Reddy ordered officials to make sure that water is supplied to the agricultural fields of Wanaparthy within 15 days.

The minister questioned the officials on not completing the works of JM1-canal, and JM3-canal works which falls under D8 canal.

Executive Engineer Madhusudhan Rao, Deputy Executive Engineer Yella Swamy, Venkat Ramanamma, Madhukan Management Venkatrao, Gopalpet Rythu Samanvayasamithi President Tirupatiaiah Yadav, Chennaram Sarpanch Ramesh and others took part in the irrigation review meeting.