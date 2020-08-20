Speed up development works: Minister Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar directed the officials and contracting agencies to speed up development works under Khammam Municipal Corporation, during a review meeting about the progress of development works in Khammam here on Thursday.



He wanted the officials to take measures to complete construction works of new RTC bus stand by December end. Referring to Mission Bhagiratha works in Khammam city, Ajay Kumar told the contracting agency and the officials concerned to ensure that drinking water will be supplied to all the households in the Municipal Corporation from Gandhi Jayanthi onwards. Under the Chief Minister's Special Assurances, Rs 200 crore were sanctioned to Khammam Municipal Corporation and there was no shortage of funds, he informed.

"Pending CC roads and drains works have to be finished by September end. Another 30 Swachh auto rickshaws have to be purchased in addition to the existing 20 vehicles. Sewerage treatment plant works should be completed by September," he said. Ajay Kumar suggested setting up of a public park with an open gym in each municipal division and to decorate the compound walls of government offices, flyovers and sports complexes with street art. District Collector RV Karnan, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, Mayor G Papalal, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Additional Collector N Madhusudhan Rao and others were present.