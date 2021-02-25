Speed up probe into lawyer couple murder: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Khairatabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took a serious note of the recent advocate couple murder in Peddapalli district and asked the State government to complete the probe into the incident at the earliest.

Dr Tamilisai, who assumed an additional charge as Lt Governor of Puducherry, held a virtual meeting with Telangana Raj Bhavan officials on Wednesday and reviewed the status of pending files. She instructed the officials to pursue the issue of the murder case with the government and ensure the victims get justice. She anguished over the incident and said such incidents would demoralize the entire legal fraternity. Officials said that the Governor wanted stringent punishment to all the accused in the murder case.

The brutal murder of advocate couple Gattu Vamana Rao and PV Nagamani on February 17 created political unrest in Telangana. The BJP has taken up series of dharnas and protests against the murder.