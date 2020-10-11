Speed up voter enrolment process: MLC Palla Rajeswar Reddy

Kothagudem: State farmers coordination committee president, MLC Palla Rajeswar Reddy asked the party cadre and leaders to speed up the voter enrollment process as elections are nearing.



He participated in elaborate party workers and leaders meeting of Pinapaka Assembly constituency in Manugur town along with government whip, MLA Rega Kantha Rao. He also participated in meetings in Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam.

Addressing the meeting, the MLC said that party workers and leaders should take responsibility to enroll more voters and work towards winning. He called upon the party cadre to work with commitment and said the party would recognise them. Reddy said that voter enrolment would be continued till November 6 and those who completed their graduation before 2017 are eligible to enroll as voters.

He appealed the workers to ensure that every eligible graduate should be enrolled as a voter. Party workers and leaders should help graduates who are not aware about the voter enrolment and make sure they enroll.

He asked the party leaders to go to the voters and explain them about development activities and schemes taken up by the government and ask for a vote.

It may be mentioned here that government whip Rega Kantha Rao earlier predicted that TRS is going to win in upcoming Warangal, Nalgonda and Khammam graduate elections with a huge majority.