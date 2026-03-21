Speeding Car Kills Sheep, Injures Shepherd in Peddapalli

A serious road accident occurred on Saturday on the outskirts of Katnapalli, within Sultanabad Mandal of Peddapalli district, after a speeding car ploughed into a flock of sheep.

Ten sheep were killed instantly in the collision, while the shepherd, identified as Raju from Shastri Nagar, sustained severe injuries. The vehicle, which was travelling from Peddapalli towards Karimnagar, reportedly lost control due to excessive speed upon reaching Katnapalli and veered into the flock, which was moving along the road in search of fodder.

Following the impact, the car swerved off the road, crashed into adjoining agricultural fields and came to a halt. Six other sheep were reported to be in critical condition.

Local residents rushed to the scene and immediately shifted the injured shepherd to a hospital in Karimnagar for treatment. His condition is said to be serious.

Police, upon receiving information, reached the spot, registered a case against the driver and have launched an investigation into the incident. The shepherd’s family has been left devastated by the loss of their livestock.