Speeding car rams into shop in Amberpet, five injured
Highlights
A speeding car caused chaos in Amberpet after it lost control and crashed into a shop, leaving five people injured.
Hyderabad: A speeding car caused chaos in Amberpet after it lost control and crashed into a shop, leaving five people injured. The incident took place on Thursday, shocking bystanders and local residents.
According to reports, the vehicle was moving at high speed when the driver lost control, ramming directly into the shop. The impact left five individuals with injuries, though no fatalities have been reported.
The police have taken the driver into custody and launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are examining whether reckless driving, intoxication, or mechanical failure played a role in the accident. Further details are awaited.
