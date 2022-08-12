Spirit of freedom should be imparted to today's generation: MLA

Shadnagar: Shadnagar MLA Y Anjaiah Yadav called upon all the people to participate in the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava celebrations. The MLA along with ACP Kushalkar started the Freedom Run organized in Shadnagar Constituency on Thursday.

Similarly, Swatanthra Bharata Vajrotsavulu were also held in Ibrahimpatnam under the auspices of MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Chevella under the auspices of MLA Kale Yadaiah and in Rajendranagar under the auspices of MLA Prakash Goud.

Speaking on the occasion, The MLA said that the nation got freedom as a result of the heroic struggle and sacrifices of many nobles. He said that the Mahatma fought for freedom through non-violence. CM KCR expressed his intention to give the spirit of freedom fighters movement to the present and future generations, he added. He called on everyone to celebrate the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava celebrations as per the schedule as directed by the government. He appreciated that all communities are celebrating the celebrations grandly with the coordination of government departments in the constituency. The MLA thanked all the citizens, students, youth and officials of the respective departments who came for the Freedom Run program. Shadnagar CI Naveen Kumar, Municipal Chairman Narender, Vice Chairman Natarajan, MPDO Vinay Kumar, Councillors, students and public attended in large numbers.