Spl trains between various destinations

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run few special trains between Hyderabad-Tirupati and Kacheguda-Narasapur.

Hyderabad-Tirupati (no.07643) will depart from Hyderabad at 7.30 am and arrive Tirupati at 10 am on the next. The dates of journey are July 25 and August 1,8,15,22 and 29. Tirupati-Hyderabad (no.07644) will depart from Tirupati at 3 pm and arrive Hyderabad at 5 am on the next day. The train will ply on July 26 and August 2,9,16,23 and 30.

These trains will halt at Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Rd, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Razampet and Renigunta stations.

Kacheguda-Narasapur (no.07612) will depart from Kacheguda at 11 pm and arrive Narasapur at 10.30 am on the next day. The train will service on July 25 and August 1,8,15,22 and 29. This special train will stop Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town and Palakollu stations.

Temporary halt of trains at Shadnagar Railway Station

In view of International Spiritual gathering at Chegur from July 23 to 25, few trains are provided with a one-minute temporary stoppage at Shadnagar Railway stations.

Chengalpattu-Kacheguda (no.17651) will halt at Shadnagar from 6.31 am to 6.32 am, Yelahanka-Kacheguda (no.17604) will halt at Shadnagar from 4 am to 4.01 am. The dates of journey are July 20,21 and 22.

Kacheguda-Chengalpattu (no.17652-) will halt at Shadnagar from 5.45 pm to 5.46 pm. The train will ply on July 25 and 26.