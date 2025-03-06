Sports ignites new joy in Maoist-hit villages

Kothagudem: At hree-day mandal-level volleyball competition started under the auspices of Charla Police on Wednesday to bring out the talent of the youth living in Maoist-affected areas.

Additional SP Operations Pankaj Paritosh participated as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of this tournament organised at Cherla police station. Bhadrachalam ASP Vikrant Kumar Singh also participated in the programme .

So far, 49 village teams have registered in this tournament, which started on Wednesday. Players from villages of Chattisgarh state bordering the district have also been invited.

Speaking on the occasion, Paritosh Pankaj who was the chief guest at this event, said that the youth living in agency areas should excel in sports as well as in studies.

He said that many some youths stop their studies due to various reasons and live by doing jobs. He suggested that they should excel in sports along with studies and bring a good name to their area and achieve special recognition. He said that all the players should move forward with the spirit of sports and that winning is natural.

He said that everyone should take as a role model Gongidi Trisha, who was born and raised in the agency area and recently showed her talent in women’s cricket in her own style and worked hard to help Team India win the World Cup.

He said that such programs will be taken up under the leadership of the district SP to showcase the talent of the youth living in agency areas.

He said that facilities like education, medical care and transportation will be provided. He said that the district police department is working hard to provide for the people of the agency area.

Later, Bhadrachalam ASP Vikrant Kumar Singh said that the youth of these areas should stay away from bad habits and cooperate with the development and welfare programmes undertaken by the police to make their future bright.