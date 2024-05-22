Sr IAS officers appointed as Vice-Chancellors for varsities

Hyderabad: An all-IAS team of officials have assumed charge as the in-charge Vice-Chancellors of several State Universities. This is following the State government issuing GOs under relevant sections of the Acts of these universities.

Accordingly, the Principal Secretary Education department B Venkatesham will be the in-charge Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad(JNTU-H) and the Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration M Dana Kishore take over as in-charge, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, Hyderabad.

The Special Chief Secretary for Electronics and Communications Jayesh Ranjan will be the new Vice-Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU), Hyderabad.

Similarly, the Principal Secretary of the State Energy Department will be the new in-charge, Vice-Chancellor of the Dr BR Amedkar Open University (DBRAOU), Hyderabad. Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda will be headed by Principal Secretary of State Revenue Department Navin Mittal and the Principal Secretary for Planning Department Ahmed Nadeem will head as the in-charge Vice-Chancellor of Palamuru University, Mahbubnagar.

Likewise, the Principal Secretary for Youth, Advancement, Tourism and Culture, Shailaja Ramaiyer will be the new in-charge, Vice-Chancellor of PottiSreeramulu Telugu University (PSTU). The Principal Secretary for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, Sandeep Kumar Sultania is going to be the in-charge, Vice-Chancellor of Telangana University, Nizamabad. Karuna Vakati, Secretary for Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens Department will head Kakatiya University, Warangal as its new in-charge Vice-Chancellor.