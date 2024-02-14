  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Sri Chaitanya achieves unprecedented success in JEE Mains 2024 Session 1

The Chairman of the National Commission for Safai Karmacharis, M Venkatesan, during his visit to Telangana, interacted with the housekeeping staff deployed with SBI on Tuesday at the State Guest House, Begumpet.
x

The Chairman of the National Commission for Safai Karmacharis, M Venkatesan, during his visit to Telangana, interacted with the housekeeping staff deployed with SBI on Tuesday at the State Guest House, Begumpet.

Highlights

Hyderabad: Sri Chaitanya has emerged as the undeniable champion of the JEE Main 2024 (January session), by securing 100 percentiles along with a...

Hyderabad: Sri Chaitanya has emerged as the undeniable champion of the JEE Main 2024 (January session), by securing 100 percentiles along with a flawless 300 out of 300 score, as announced by the National Testing Agency on Tuesday.

Its achievement includes:

  • 13 students secured 100 percentiles in two subjects
  • 68 students secured 100 percentiles in Physics
  • 58 students secured 100 percentiles in Chemistry
  • 34 students secured 100 percentiles in Mathematics.

This year's results mark a historic milestone with a total of 162 subject-wise 100 percentilers, a testament to Sri Chaitanya's unwavering commitment to academic excellence and student success.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X