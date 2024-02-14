Sri Chaitanya achieves unprecedented success in JEE Mains 2024 Session 1

Hyderabad: Sri Chaitanya has emerged as the undeniable champion of the JEE Main 2024 (January session), by securing 100 percentiles along with a flawless 300 out of 300 score, as announced by the National Testing Agency on Tuesday.

Its achievement includes:

13 students secured 100 percentiles in two subjects

68 students secured 100 percentiles in Physics

58 students secured 100 percentiles in Chemistry

34 students secured 100 percentiles in Mathematics.

This year's results mark a historic milestone with a total of 162 subject-wise 100 percentilers, a testament to Sri Chaitanya's unwavering commitment to academic excellence and student success.