Sri Chaitanya achieves unprecedented success in JEE Mains 2024 Session 1
Hyderabad: Sri Chaitanya has emerged as the undeniable champion of the JEE Main 2024 (January session), by securing 100 percentiles along with a flawless 300 out of 300 score, as announced by the National Testing Agency on Tuesday.
Its achievement includes:
- 13 students secured 100 percentiles in two subjects
- 68 students secured 100 percentiles in Physics
- 58 students secured 100 percentiles in Chemistry
- 34 students secured 100 percentiles in Mathematics.
This year's results mark a historic milestone with a total of 162 subject-wise 100 percentilers, a testament to Sri Chaitanya's unwavering commitment to academic excellence and student success.
