Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Brahmotsavams begins grandly in Yadadri

The annual Brahmotsavams of Yadagirigutta Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy began with grandeur in Yadadri on Tuesday. The temple priests inaugurated the Brahmotsavam at 10 am on Tuesday in the temple.



The ceremonial idols were made facing east in the pandals and the main priest started the festivities by worshiping Vishvaksena, Swastivachanam and Rakshabandhanam. The trustee B. Narasimha Murthy, EO Gita, priests and temple officials participated in these ceremonies. The temple authorities have completed all arrangements for the 11-day festival till March 3.



The temple was beautified with bright lights and colorful flowers. As part of the Brahmotsavams, the Edurukolu will be held on the 27th of this month and the Thiru Kalyanotsavam will be held on the evening of the 28th. Along with the couple of CM KCR, many celebrities will attend the Kalyanotsavam.