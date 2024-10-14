Live
Sri Rama Leela Mahotsavam held at Bhadradri temple
The Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Devastanam celebrated Sri Rama Leela Mahothsavamcolourfully here in the temple town on Saturday.
Bhadrachalam: The Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Devastanam celebrated Sri Rama Leela Mahothsavamcolourfully here in the temple town on Saturday.
In the evening hours of the day, the priest conducted a procession programme to the festival deities from the temple to Dasara mandapam.
Later, the priests conducted Ayudha puja followed by the Sri Ram Leela Mahothsavam (RavanaVadha) programme in which a large number of devotees participated along with Executive Officer of temple L Rama Devi.
