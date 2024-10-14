  • Menu
Sri Rama Leela Mahotsavam held at Bhadradri temple

Sri Rama Leela Mahotsavam held at Bhadradri temple
The Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Devastanam celebrated Sri Rama Leela Mahothsavamcolourfully here in the temple town on Saturday.

Bhadrachalam: The Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Devastanam celebrated Sri Rama Leela Mahothsavamcolourfully here in the temple town on Saturday.

In the evening hours of the day, the priest conducted a procession programme to the festival deities from the temple to Dasara mandapam.

Later, the priests conducted Ayudha puja followed by the Sri Ram Leela Mahothsavam (RavanaVadha) programme in which a large number of devotees participated along with Executive Officer of temple L Rama Devi.

