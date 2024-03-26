Live
Sri Rama Navami rituals commence at Bhadradri temple
Temple premises turned colourful with devotees taking part in Vasanthotsavam and Dolothsavam celebrated as per tradition marking ‘Holi Pournami’
Bhadrachalam: The Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam district began the religious ceremonies related to Sri Rama Navami on Monday. Devotees, especially women, joyously participated in Vasanthotsavam and Dolothsavam rituals, embracing the festive spirit with prayers and colours.
During the day-long festivities, priests conducted special prayers like ‘Kalasa Puja’ at Uttardwaram, followed by the preparation of talambralu using various auspicious ingredients. Temple Executive Officer L. Rama Devi shared that around 300 quintals of rice would be used for Akshintalu this year. The celebrations included the installation of festival idols at the Nitya Kalyanam Mandapam, accompanied by hymns and offerings to the deities. Dolotsavam saw Lord Rama adorned as a bridegroom, followed by Tiuruveedhiseva and Sri Laxmi pujas in the evening, where numerous women devotees actively participated.
The temple’s vibrant atmosphere added to the spiritual significance of the occasion, setting a stage for the upcoming events, including the celestial
wedding of Lord Rama and Sita and the Coronation event scheduled for April
17 and 18.