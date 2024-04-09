Sridatta Educational Institutions marks 24th anniv

Rangareddy: Retired Justice A. Venkateswara Reddy led the commemoration of the 24th anniversary of Sridatta Educational Institutions, dubbed Infinity 2K24, held at Sheriguda under Ibrahimpatnam Municipality. The five-day festivities culminated in a grand concluding program attended by prominent figures including Director of Prosecutions Vyjayanthi, College Chairman G Panduranga Reddy, and Vice Chairman Veebhav Reddy.

Retired Judge Venkateswara Reddy, inaugurating the event by lighting the torch, emphasized the necessity of aligning education with evolving technology. He advocated prioritizing research endeavors beneficial to humanity and urged students to leverage technical education to attain national and international acclaim, thereby securing lucrative employment opportunities. Stressing the imperative of utilizing education for societal welfare, he set forth a vision for students to become agents of positive change.

Chairman Pandurangareddy highlighted the institution's commitment to providing cutting-edge technological training and facilitating superior campus placements for its students. He proudly announced that 27 students secured employment in esteemed companies, with the highest annual salary reaching 24 lakhs, underscoring the institution's success in nurturing talent and fostering professional growth.

The celebratory atmosphere was further enhanced by performances from renowned singers Geeta Madhuri, Dhanunjaya, and Raghuram, captivating the audience with their melodious renditions. Subsequently, certificates of commendation were conferred upon the 27 students who secured placements in various companies during the preceding academic year, recognizing their dedication and achievements.

The event witnessed the participation of Convenor Dr. Javid, Naga Mallesh, Principals Venkateshwarlu, Senthil Kumar, Venkata Achyuta Rao, Ramesh, department heads, and enthusiastic students.