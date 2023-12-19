Sridhar Babu orders better bus services in rural areas

Manthani: IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said that as per the promise given to the people, the government is working sincerely towards the implementation of six guarantees and the officials should do their best to ensure that all the deserving people get benefits of the schemes.

The Minister participated in the general meeting of Mandal Parishad in Manthani on Monday. The minister said that henceforth transparency and accountability will be brought in the governance, citizen charter will be introduced soon and leaders and officials should perform their duties transparently and accountable to the people. He said that the applications received from the public at the government offices should be dealt with within the stipulated time, the habit of making people rounds at the offices should be stopped.

Strict measures will be taken for comprehensive development of Manthani and initiatives will be taken to ensure rapid development by allocating special funds for the development of backward areas, he added.

The minister enquired about the implementation of free travel in RTC buses for women under the Mahalakshmi scheme. He said that bus services should be run without any problems to the passengers.

Karimnagar RTC Regional Manager Sucharita told the Minister that earlier 2.40 lakh people used to travel in RTC buses every day in the combined Karimnagar district, now the number has increased to 3.70 lakh. Later, the minister conducted a review on RTC bus services.

The minister ordered that measures should be taken to start new services for the villages that do not have bus service in the rural areas of Manthani and that bus services should be run in a manner suitable for school students.

As the number of passengers is likely to increase in the wake of successive holidays, the minister suggested that bus services should be increased and additional trips should be run on necessary routes so that the passengers do not face any inconvenience. RTC Deputy RMs S Bhupathi Reddy, Satyanarayana, Manthani D.M. Rajasekharam, concerned officers and others participated.