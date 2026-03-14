Sridhar Babu reviews ongoing Pushkaralu works

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Minister for IT and Industries, Duddilla Sridhar Babu directed officials to set clear deadlines for development works and warned that show-cause notices and departmental action would be taken against those who failed to complete the projects within the stipulated time.

The minister performed foundation stone layings and inaugurations for several development works in the Kaleshwaram area of Mahadevpurmandal on Friday. He laid the foundation for a seven-kilometre double BT road from Kaleshwaram to Palugula, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs22 crore. He also performed the foundation-laying ceremony for a museum to be built in Kaleshwaram at a cost of Rs1.20 crore, along with a BT road from AdiMukteshwaraDevasthanam to SaraswatiGhatto be constructed at a cost of Rs2.38 crore.

The minister also inaugurated an annadaansatram built at a cost of Rs1.55 crore. On the occasion, he handed over Indiramma Housing Scheme house allotment papers to beneficiaries from Kaleshwaram and Annaram villages.

Later, at the Kaleshwaram EO office, the minister held a review meeting with officials regarding arrangements for the upcoming SaraswatiAntyapushkaralu and the forthcoming Godavari Pushkaralu. During the meeting, he expressed strong displeasure over the absence of SE-level officials, questioning the officials and asking whether they believed there was work more important than preparations for the Pushkaralu.

Sridhar Babu directed officials to ensure that all tasks related to the Pushkaralu arrangements were completed quickly and in coordination by the first week of May. He instructed departments to pay special attention to basic amenities, roads, sanitation and security to ensure that devotees visiting the sacred event do not face inconvenience.

Responding to the issue of the Kaleshwaram bus stand, the minister said he had spoken with the CCLA over the phone and suggested allotting the tank land for the construction of a bus stand. He observed that the tank had completely dried up and that no crops were being cultivated there, and therefore recommended permitting the construction of the bus stand.

He also questioned officials from the forest department as to why the absence of a gazette notification for the proposed bus stand site was causing delays. The minister suggested that the tank area be surveyed, noting that the lack of a bus stand was creating difficulties for devotees visiting the temple town.

During the meeting, District Collector Rahul Sharma directed departmental officials to complete the works assigned to them within the stipulated time.

The meeting was attended by religious institutions’ advisor GovindHari, District SP Sankirth, forest department official Naveen Reddy, Katamra Sub-Collector Mayank Singh and officials from the Endowments, Irrigation, Electricity, PR, Mission Bhagiratha and other departments.