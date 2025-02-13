Sridhar Babu: TG inching towards digital revolution

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to usher in a digital revolution, with 9.3 million households poised to receive seamless internet connectivity, announced IT & Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Addressing a delegation from the World Bank at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Minister elaborated on the transformative T-Fiber initiative, which aims to equip every home in the state with high-speed internet access.

As part of a pioneering pilot project, four villages have already been digitised, serving as a testament to the project’s potential. A high-level World Bank delegation, led by Vaijanti Desai and Kimberly Johns, visited these villages—Hajipally (Ranga Reddy district), Maddur (Narayanpet), Sangupet (Sangareddy), and Adavi Srirampur (Peddapalli)—to witness firsthand the groundbreaking impact of digital connectivity on local communities.

Minister Sridhar Babu underscored the state’s bold vision to expand this initiative, ensuring universal digital access across all villages within the next three years. He further highlighted that Telangana has already laid an extensive 32,000 km fiber-optic network, positioning the state at the forefront of India’s digital transformation.

The meeting was attended by IT Department Deputy Secretary Bhavesh Mishra, T-Fiber MD Venu Prasad, and senior World Bank representatives Ishira Mehta, Arun Sharma, and Siew Sanz Ng.