Sridhar Babu, the leading light behind ‘Telangana Rising’

IT and Industries and Legislative Affairs Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu joined politics under critical circumstances in order to serve people and carry forward his father Sripada Rao’s legacy.

The Minister always stood by the people of Manthani, and handles critical situations with a strategy and smile. He surpassed his father Sripada Rao’s and former PM late PV Narasimha Rao’s record by winning five times from Manthani assembly seat. He’s currently, changing the future of the State and has become a leading light in rebuilding Telangana.

The government of Telangana under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy and Minister Sridhar Babu is paving the way for thousands of youth to find employment. He’s constantly working and being in contact with foreign delegates of different sectors to invest in Telangana State.

In his recent visit to Singapore and Davos along with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, managed to secure over 1.79 lakh crore in terms of MOU’s, which is 4 times the last year (45,000cr).

On a mission known as “Telangana Rising to No 1”, ambitious mission to make 1 trillion economy. Interestingly, he stated that “Telangana is for business”, On a commitment to place the State on top for global business and innovation by pitching the State as a top tech investment destination because of investment friendly environment in the State. Particularly, focusing much on sustainable development module and increasing the quality lifestyle of people, which attracted and made a significant impact on the global investors to invest in different parts of the State.

Minister Sridhar Babu invited players, who are keen to invest in future cutting edge technologies such as Artificial intelligence, Cybersecurity, Data analytics, Quantum Computing, which lead to new innovations and called upon to set up their global capability centres (GCCs) in the Telangana State. He expressed his vision about Hyderabad as Skill Captial and AI City, known as Future City to be built from the scratch.

Notably, in Singapore, under Minister Sridhar Babu’s leadership, an MOU between ITE-Singapore and Young India Skill University was signed by Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Foreign Affairs Minister of Singapore. ITE Singapore is world-class skill-building infrastructure, equipping 10th pass students with job-ready skills. And also committed with the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) to boost Telangana’s semiconductor industry.

To expand their data centres in Hyderabad, Amazon contributes over 60,000cr as the major investment. Sun Petrochemicals to develop three pumped storage hydro power projects (3,400 MW) and massive solar power plants (5,440 MW) across Nagarkurnool, Mancherial, and Mulugu. With an investment of Rs 45,500 crore, these projects will create over 7,000 jobs and transform Telangana into a global powerhouse for green energy.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited to establish a modern pumped storage project of 2000 MW, 1 GW energy storage and wellness centre at 15,000cr, reinforcing Telangana’s commitment to renewable energy. Tillman Global Holdings to set up data centre with an investment of 15,000cr.

CtrlS Datacenters signed MoU with the Telangana government to invest Rs 10,000 cr in Hyderabad. This will establish Asia’s largest data hub with a 612 MW capacity, cementing Telangana’s leadership in digital infrastructure. Sifty Technologies to set up 200 MW Data Center, AI hub at Warangal and other cities with an investment of 10,000 cr. Mytrah Energy Solar cell and module unit each of 2.4W at 7,000cr.

5,000 cr investments by Ramku Group for development of industrial park, eco port and dry port are coming. Ursa Clusters’ investment worth 5,000cr to set up a data centre. ST Telemedia Global Data Center (STT GDC) will be investing Rs 3,500 crores in one of India’s largest AI-enabled data center in Hyderabad’s Future City. CapitaLand is investing Rs 450 crore in a brand-new IT park in Hyderabad.

Skyroot Aerospace to establish an integrated private rocket manufacturing facility in Telangana. This historic partnership will bring a Rs 500 crore investment from Skyroot, making it one of the largest private-sector rocket manufacturing facilities in the country.

Sridhar Babu also talked about expansion of Wipro’s Gopanpally IT campus in Telangana, creating 5,000 new jobs as well as expansion of Infosys’ Pocharam IT campus, creating 15,000 jobs for Telangana’s youth. Further he explored collaborations on Smart City solutions, digital governance frameworks, and green IT initiatives to make Telangana a model for sustainable innovation.

JSW Group announced a transformative Rs 800 crore investment in Telangana. This partnership will establish a UAV manufacturing facility, boosting defense and aerospace sectors while creating thousands of high-quality jobs.

Particularly in the agriculture sector Agility to set up Telangana Agri-Tech Hub at 400cr, Suhana Masala (Agriculture based investment). Pheonix Aircraft Interior Designing Facility at 250cr. HCL Infosys, Ecalt Health Solutions and more looking forward to invest.

Received investments in every sector such as Agriculture, Service, Innovation, Manufacturing and others to develop Tier 2 and 3 cities Telangana. Also paved way for Flagship Initiatives such as Young Skills University, BFSI Consortium, Centres of Excellence, Advance Technology Centres.