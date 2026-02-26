Police ensure robust security at Inter exam centres

Tirupati: District Police, under the leadership of SP L Subba Rayudu, has implemented comprehensive security arrangements across the district. These measures ensure that intermediate exams are conducted peacefully, without any untoward incidents.

District SP L Subba Rayudu personally visited several exam centers here on Wednesday. He reviewed the security setups and issued clear instructions to on-duty police officers and staff, along with key suggestions. SP instructed officials keeping strict vigil on suspicious individuals near exam centers, implementing special traffic controls to avoid disruptions during exam hours, preventing crowds from gathering, providing a secure and calm atmosphere for students; enforcing the 100-meter prohibitory orders around centers; ensuring nearby xerox shops remain closed during exams with strict legal action against violators, monitoring social media through the cyber wing to curb rumors, fake news, or misinformation about question papers, and immediately reporting any incidents to superiors for swift action. SP made it clear that no negligence will be tolerated in safeguarding peace and security during the exams.

SP urged students to appear for exams with full confidence and without fear. We also request parents and the public to extend complete cooperation to the police department.