SVU launches ‘Digital Examination Process Centre’

TIRUPATI: To wardsdigitising its examination system, Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) inaugurated a Digital Examination Process Centre at its Examination Branch on Wednesday. The Centre was formally inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof Tata Narasinga Rao, who described it as a significant milestone in the University’s efforts to modernise its academic administration. He said the Centre would gradually manage the entire examination process in a complete end-to-end digital mode in the coming days.

Prof Narasinga Rao explained that the digital system would ensure greater speed, transparency, efficiency and accuracy. He noted that digitisation would reduce manual intervention, minimise errors and provide faster services to students. “This initiative will strengthen the examination system and improve overall academic administration,” he said.

Rector Prof Ch Appa Rao and Registrar Prof M. Bhupathi Naidu appreciated the Examination Branch for successfully setting up the Centre. They said the initiative reflects the University’s commitment to adopting modern technology for better governance. Dean of Examinations Dr N Surendra and Controller of Examinations Dr B Rajamanikyam explained the objectives and working framework of the Digital Examination Process Centre. They said the system would streamline examination workflows, enable real-time monitoring and improve service delivery to students and affiliated colleges.

The digital examination process is being implemented with technical support from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). University Engineer Thandava Krishna and several faculty members and staff attended the programme.