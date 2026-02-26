AP banks on cluster-based industrial strategy: Lokesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has rolled out a cluster-based industrial development model aimed at accelerating large-scale job creation and building integrated manufacturing ecosystems, IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh told the Assembly on Wednesday. Speaking during a discussion on skill development, Lokesh said the government’s flagship “Super-6” commitment targets the creation of 20 lakh jobs over five years. To help achieve this goal, the State has identified 22 industrial clusters designed to combine core manufacturing with ancillary and supply-chain units. The framework spans multiple sectors and geographies: automotive manufacturing in Rayalaseema and Anantapur; renewable energy and cement in Kurnool; electronics in Kadapa and Chittoor; glass and air-conditioner manufacturing in Nellore, compressed biogas in Prakasam, aqua processing in the Godavari districts, and pharma, medical devices and steel in north Andhra. Amaravati is being positioned as a quantum computing hub, while dedicated Drone City and Space City ecosystems are also on the anvil. Lokesh stressed both vertical and horizontal integration within clusters, arguing that ancillary suppliers must be embedded alongside anchor manufacturers.

Citing the Apple–Foxconn supplier ecosystem as a benchmark, he said Andhra Pradesh aims to replicate similar value-chain consolidation. The State currently accounts for about 50 per cent of India’s air-conditioner production, and this share could rise to 70 per cent within two years as major brands expand capacity.

As for solar cell manufacturing, the state government is collaborating with the University of New South Wales to establish a rapid prototyping, testing, and design centre at IIT Tirupati, strengthening industry-research labs linkages.

To align workforce supply with industrial demand, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will be directly linked with companies for curriculum upgrades and equipment modernisation. Five green energy labs are being set up in partnership with Suzlon Energy to train 12,000 wind energy technicians annually. Advanced AI skilling initiatives have also been launched through agreements with Microsoft and Infosys.

According to the Minister, 1,587 job fairs conducted so far have facilitated employment for 1,08,747 youth, with participation from over 11,000 companies. A state-wide AI-based Skill Portal featuring Aadhaar-linked verification of credentials, resume tools, and job aggregation services is scheduled for launch by March-end.

Lokesh said the cluster-led approach, combined with targeted skill mapping and industry partnerships, would ensure employment generation across all 175 constituencies and position Andhra Pradesh as a manufacturing-driven growth engine.