Beware of fake websites, TTD cautions devotees

Tirumala: TTD has once again cautioned the Srivari devotees to remain alert against brokers and fake websites, involved in cheating pilgrims by offering accommodation in Tirumala.

The issue came to light following a complaint received from a devotee, C.K. Suresh Babu from Kerala, who was allegedly cheated by a person claiming to provide rooms under the name Karnataka Pravasi Soudha in Tirumala.

Based on the complaint, the TTD Vigilance Department conducted a thorough inquiry. During the investigation, it was found that fake websites were created by unauthorized persons using the images of the Tirumala Srivari Temple and the name of TTD to mislead devotees.

These fake websites appearing in Google search results were collecting money from devotees through online payment modes. In this connection, TTD, through its IT Department, has lodged complaints with the police to initiate legal action against those running fake websites.

Cases have also been registered under the Copyright Act against websites that are unauthorizedly using TTD logos and temple images.

TTD has reiterated that bookings for darshan, accommodation and seva tickets should be made only through the official TTD website: https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in

Devotees are requested to remain vigilant and immediately bring to the notice of TTD any suspicious websites, phone calls or offers, so as to avoid falling prey to such frauds. In the latest incident, a devotee from Kerala C K Suresh Babu was allegedly cheated by person who claimed to provide rooms.